MR. BECKETT

October 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. BECKETT

MR. BECKETT

MAYSVILLE — Garey Robert Beckett, 64, of Maysville, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Beckett was a graduate of Mason County High School and a member of the Church of God, Manchester, Ohio.

He was born in Maysville, on April 22, 1957, the son of the late George and Sue Swartz Beckett.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Henry Beckett; four sons, Brian Henry (Angie) and Neil Rosselot (Valerie), both of Maysville, Shane Beckett (Alyssa) of Sardinia, Ohio, and John Rosselot of Atlanta, Ga.; one daughter, Shaunna Harvey (Christopher) of Maysville; 12 grandchildren, Tyler Henry, Carter Henry, Madison Henry, Marshall Shaw, Bailey Rosselot, Lucas Rosselot, Dylan Beckett, Gracie Beckett, Callie Rosselot, Haley Moritz, Benjamin Moritz and Colton Harvey; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Terry Beckett of Garland, Texas.

Funeral services for Garey Beckett will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, with visitation on Friday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service. Bro. Lonnie Cole will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories. Pallbearers will be Tyler Henry, Carter Henry, Lucas Rosselot, Chris Thoroughman, Marshall Shaw and Joe Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Harvey, Benjamin Moritz, Dylan Beckett and Marshall Shaw.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes