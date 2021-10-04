MR. BECKETT

MAYSVILLE — Georgie Elizabeth Crain Shanklin, 90, of Maysville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Georgie was born Oct. 31, 1930. She spent her childhood years in Fleming County on her family farm in Poplar Plains. Georgie loved animals, and she spent countless hours with her cats, horses, and sheep on the farm. Georgie graduated from Fleming County High School in 1948. She enrolled in Kentucky Wesleyan College in Winchester. In the summer of 1951, Kentucky Wesleyan College was relocated to Owensboro. Georgie graduated in 1952 and was a member of the first graduating class on the Owensboro campus.

In March 1950, her parents purchased a farm near Lewisburg. After college graduation, she returned home to live with her parents. In the fall of 1952, Georgie was hired by Maysville Independent Schools to teach third grade at the Forest Avenue Elementary. In 1953, she transferred to Woodleigh Elementary School to teach second grade. She continued to teach for Maysville Independent Schools until the birth of her first daughter.

On June 30, 1956, Georgie married John Shanklin. The couple moved to the Shanklin family farm, built a home, and raised two daughters. John and Georgie raised beef cattle, grew burley tobacco, and owned and operated tobacco warehouses in Paris and Maysville. Above all, Georgie loved being a wife and mother. Her days were spent completing the chores that accompanied a farm life. Georgie was very involved in her children’s education, where she served as president of the PTO, held various offices in school organizations and community programs.

Georgie was a woman of strong faith. Throughout her life, she would sing at various church functions. She was a member of the Central United Methodist Church. In addition to faithfully serving the Lord, she loved her parents, husband, children, family, friends, neighbors, and her pets.

In later years, she would be known as “Nana.” She cared for her three precious grandchildren, each day until they went to school. Her love and devotion to them did not stop when they entered school. Nana was well known at St. Patrick’s School. She was an avid fan of any activity her grandchildren participated in. It was not any surprise to find her attending school events away from home too. She loved talking on the phone, watching TV, eating Hardee’s biscuits and gravy, feeding the birds, seeing her family and friends, viewing a sunrise or a sunset, or spending time outside reflecting on God’s creation.

She is survived by two daughters, Mollie (David) Appelman and Lori Shanklin. She was a beloved Nana to her three grandchildren – Andrew (Erika) Appelman, Amy (Adam) McCord, and Clark (Veronica) Throckmorton. Her precious great-grandchildren, Andi Renee Appelman, Clint Alexander McCord, Kendra Throckmorton, Kenton Throckmorton, Elijah Saylor, and Hailey Throckmorton. She is survived by a very special friend – Janice Allison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Markwell and Pattie Garnett Crain; her son-in-law, David Throckmorton; and the father of her children, John Shanklin.

Graveside services will be noon, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at May’s Lick Cemetery with Reverend Eric Patterson presiding.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Moore and Parker Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com