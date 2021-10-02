MRS. JOHNSON

October 2, 2021
FLEMINSGBURG — Kelly Sue Johnson, 43, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

Born in Morehead on Jan. 27, 1978, she was the daughter of David Buckler and Linda Nolen Buckler.

For 12 years Kelly worked for Fleming Mason Energy as a member relations office assistant. She previously worked as an administrative assistant for the Fleming County Judge-Executive.

She is survived by her son, Brendon Johnson; her parents, David and Linda; and her significant other, Dustin Jones. She is also survived by her three siblings, J.D. (Nikki Walker) Buckler of Morehead, Mary Buckler of Flemingsburg, and Dawn Coffey of Columbus, Ohio; her maternal grandmother, Mary Richmond; her nieces and nephews, Nicole Reid, Brandi Reid, Gabby Buckler, Sirena Buckler, Ryan Stamper, and Brian Buckler; along with many extended family members and friends.

Kelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Hobert “Shorty” Richmond; and her paternal grandparents, John and Mary Buckler. She was also preceded by special coworkers, Angie Bussell and Duane Flora.

Funeral service will begin at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Ishmael officiating.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, also at the funeral home.

Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Kelly to the Cancer Care Club,P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041 and/or the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

