MR. GALLENSTEIN

MAYSVILLE — Mr. James Joseph Gallenstein, age 86, of Maysville, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

“Jim Joe” was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Church and graduated from St. Patrick High School. After graduation, he served in the US Army. Upon return from the military, he married his high school sweetheart, Laura Buckley, and they made their home in Maysville. After they had their third child, Jim Joe and Laura moved to Lexington, where he was the Parts Manager for LR Cook Chevrolet. After two more children, they returned home to Maysville. Jim Joe joined the Maysville Fire Department and worked on the Life Squad. He left the fire department and went to work at Dravo Lime Company, from where he retired. Jim Joe was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.

During the last few years, Jim Joe lived with his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Victor McKay, and their children. He was a natural entertainer who loved to be entertained as well. With his quick wit and even quicker tongue, Jim Joe loved to make people laugh. He was fortunate to have so many friends and family.

Jim Joe is survived by his children, James Joseph (Gwyn) Gallenstein II, Georgia (Dan) St. John, Mike Gallenstein, David (Amy) Gallenstein, Mary (Victor) McKay, Matt Gallenstein, and Mark Gallenstein; his grandchildren, Sarah Gallenstein, Logan Gallenstein, Hannah Walker, Ryan St. John, Lauren Gallenstein, Patrick McKay, Jack Gallenstein, Alexis Boone, Caroline McKay, Emma Gallenstein, and Ainslee Gallenstein; and great-grandson, Henry Gallenstein.

Jim Joe is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Ryan Gallenstein; his wife, Laura Buckley Gallenstein; and his brother, Glenn Gallenstein.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, with Fr. Andrew Young as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday at St. Patrick Church.

Pallbearers will be Lou Ryan, Jim Sullivan, Steve Gallenstein, Jason Butler, Gary McKinney, and Leo McKay. Honorary Pallbearers will be James L. Gallenstein, Sonny Brammer, and Terry Carpenter.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Patrick Church, St. Patrick School, or the Knights of Columbus.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com