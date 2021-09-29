MRS. DIXON

MAYSVILLE – Rita Faye Dixon, 51, gained her beautiful wings on Sept. 26, 2021.

Faye was born in Covington, on Oct. 8, 1969.

She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Jamie Dixon; her mom and dad, Pamela and Gene Tull of Brooksville; three daughters, Cassandra (Dustin) Stanfield of Tollesboro, Kimberlynn (Jordan) Barnett and Pamela Dixon (Robert Jose Madera), all of Maysville; three sons, Brandon (Ashley) Dixon of Flemingsburg, Matthew (Megan) Dixon of May’s Lick, and Randy (Christie) Dixon of Maysville; and a nephew, with whom she a unique bond, Ryan (Whitney) White of Maysville.

Faye also leaves six grandchildren, who were in every way the light of her life, Keylee, Peyton and Maverick Stanfield, Kyleigh Campbell, Kaison Stanton, and Benjamin Dixon; and Ryan and Whitney’s children, Gideon, Elias, and Olivia White. She also leaves four sisters, Barbie and Anna Hostetler, both of Maysville, Tonya Hostetler of Georgia, and Whitney Hostetler of Panama City Beach, Fla.; and four brothers, David (Corie) Hostetler of Knoxville, Tenn., Dustin Hostetler of Georgia, and Chad and Jacob Hostetler, both of Mount Sterling.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Hosteler; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gerald and Wanda Dixon: and a brother, Darren Hostetler.

Faye loved this life that she and Jamie built. They had a huge family that was very loving, and close-knit. Faye would light up any room she walked into with her infectious smile. Every single person that knew her, loved her. She exemplified God’s direction to love one another. THAT is the amazing, wonderful legacy she leaves behind.

Services for Faye Dixon will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Lonnie Blosser officiating.

Burial will follow in the Maysville Mason County Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com