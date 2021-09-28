MRS. BLEVINS

GERMANTOWN — Marietta (Vize) Blevins, 93, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1927, to the late Faris and Goldie (Colliver) Vize.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Blevins, who passed away Dec. 18, 1977.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Kathy) Blevins of Augusta, Clay (Eunice) Blevins of Augusta, Bill (Julie) Blevins of Falmouth, and Pam (Robin) Carpenter of Minerva; nine grandchildren, Angie (Bill) Boyd, Matt Blevins, Kevin (Elizabeth) Blevins, Brycn Blevins, Jim (Crystal) Blevins, Adam (Kim) Carpenter, Kayla (Brent) Williams, Steven Blevins, and Dustin Blevins; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Vize; and a sister, Evelyn Bradford.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., on Friday at Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Maysville.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com