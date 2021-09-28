MRS. WORTHINGTON

FLEMINGSBURG — Shirley Scott Hart Worthington, 80, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Robertson County Healthcare.

Born in Tilton on Aug. 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Pearl Hart, Sr. and the late Ruby Graham Davis Hart.

Shirley worked at Fleming County Hospital for 30 years as a physical therapy tech before her retirement. She was a long-time member of Tilton Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Paul Rader Worthington; two grandchildren, Josh Mitchell and Casey Mitchell; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Dean Hart; and four siblings, Bill Bobby, Jack and Arthur Pearl Hart, Jr.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Harmon officiating.

Shirley will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Pallbearers include John Royse, Jackie Reeves, Jamie Black, Chris Worthington, Josh Mitchell, and Craig Smith. Honorary pallbearers include Billy Hart and AT Worthington.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Shirley to the Tilton Christian Church, C/O Renita Johnson, 1166 Planck Road, Flemingsburg Ky. 41041 and or the Cancer Care Club, P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.

