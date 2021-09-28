MOUNT OLIVET — Linda Carol Courtney Pugh, 73, of Mount Olivet went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, after a short illness.

Linda was born on Aug. 29, 1948, in Ewing, to the late Maurice “Bus” and Ella Henson Courtney.

After retiring from Jockey International, she became the owner of The Ole Barn restaurant where she made lifelong friends. She always enjoyed all of her “Sippers.”

Most importantly, Linda loved her family. She was a devoted wife to Steve for 42 years and loving mother to her two children, Paul (Julie) Pugh of Citrus Springs, Fla., and Melissa (Brad) Barger of Pendleton County.

Linda was a member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for 32 years. She loved fishing with her family and friends and studying the Bible.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Steven Pugh; and two brothers, Garrett Courtney and Jerry Courtney.

In addition to her children, Linda is also survived by her brothers, Larry Courtney and Bill Courtney; sister-in-law, Darlene Courtney and grandchildren Fallon (Justin) Boswell, Brayde Collins, Dylan Collins, Dillon Futran, Skylar Futran, Jaxon Pugh, Jonathan Neal and Kase Barger; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Mount Olivet with Bro. Harry Brooks officiating.

Burial will follow in the May’s Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday at the church.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Memorials suggested to Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

