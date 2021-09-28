MR. WOODWARD

BROOKSVILLE — Given Marcus Woodward, Jr., 72, died, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at KDMC in Ashland.

He was born in Maysville, on April 23, 1949, to the late Given Marcus and Anna Campbell Woodward, Sr.

He was a lifelong Presbyterian and member of First Presbyterian Church in Ashland, Insurance Broker at Woodward and Associates, where his wife will continue to operate the business. He was also a 25-year elected Member of the 4th CD Democratic Party State Executive Committee, and Chairman of the Finance Committee of the KDP. He was also the Sole Broker Agent Navigator appointed to the Commonwealth of Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Board, and NAIFA-KY Member and 17-year Pro-Bono Lobbyist, and was awarded a “Medal of Honor” Insurance Agent of the Year in 2000 after successfully lobbying to pass Kentucky’s High Risk Pool Legislation for “Kentucky Access.”

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Profitt Woodward, whom he married Jan. 28, 2004, and his step-son Rondell Clark, both of Ashland. He is also survived by special cousins, David Woodward of Brooksville, Jim Robinson of Richmond, Ind., and Gerald Rose of Campton.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Wendell Woodward and Anne Woodward.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Steen Funeral Home in Ashland.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Funeral service will also be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Germantown.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Ky. 41101.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com