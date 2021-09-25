MRS. MORFORD

BROOKSVILLE — Judith Lea Morford, 79, of Mount Olivet, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Maysville Nursing and Rehab.

She was born in Maysville, on Oct. 22, 1941, to the late James and Frances Jennett Lea.

She was a member of Mount Olivet Christian Church, a farmer, avid baker, enjoyed cooking and loved her dogs. After the passing of her husband, Billy Morford in 1988, Judy took over the family farming operation as the primary operator of the cattle and tobacco farm.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Kevin) Burton of Mount Olivet, and Ann (Mitch) Haynes of Nicholasville, ; and her grandchildren, Courtney (Zach) Bartenslager of Paris, Allison Tarvin of Mount Olivet, Morgan Haynes and Taylor Haynes of Lexington.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Glenn Lea; and sister, Kathleen Graves. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, June Lea; and brother-in-law, Tom Graves.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Mount Olivet.

Memorials are suggested to a local 4-H Club or American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

