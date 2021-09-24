MAYSVILLE — Mrs. Betty Alice Simpkins Moss, age 84, of Maysville, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on March 22, 1937, to the late Theodore and Thelma Harvey Simpkins of Raleigh County, W.Va.
Betty dedicated her life to her family, nursing and to her church. Her most important position was that of Mother to her five children.
Betty married Dr. Kelly G. Moss on Jan. 25, 1958, in Berea, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. She graduated from Berea College with a degree in nursing and subsequently became a Certified Red Cross nurse. Over the span of her career she dedicated her life to serving others while working in a variety of medical facilities including Vanderbilt University Hospital, King’s Daughters Hospital, University of Kentucky Hospital and Hayswood Hospital, Maysville. Notable achievements included the set up of the Extended Care Unit at Hayswood Hospital and the Pediatric Unit at University of Kentucky Hospital.
A dedicated Christian, Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was active in the Maysville Young Women’s Club, was an avid Bridge player, loved crafts and painting, and was an accomplished seamstress. Betty had a heart for helping others and was known for welcoming many folks into her home when they were in need. She was a positive influence in many peoples’ lives.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Kelly Gene Moss of Maysville; three daughters, Julia (Mike) Rhodes of Memphis, Tenn., Leigh (Rob) Brewer of Maysville, and Cheryl (Mark) Hansen of Vanceburg; two sons, Steve (Michelle) Moss of Maysville, and Michael (Kay) Moss of Maysville; grandchildren, Matthew (Quinlan) Rhodes, Kyle Brewer, David (Elizabeth) Brewer, Micah Hansen, Ian (Catherine) Hansen, Elizabeth (Jonathon Deatly) Moss, Robert Moss, Kaycee Moss, and Isaac Moss; great-grandchildren, John Kelly Rhodes, Sammy Rhodes, Ashley Brewer, Hailee Brewer, and Sofia Hansen; her sisters, Laura Plumley of Gainesville, Fla., Carol Hampton of Shady Springs, W.Va., Sue (David) Berry of Maysville, and Mary Lynn (Joe) Rodriguez of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; and brother, Ted (Darlene) Simpkins of Pickens, S.C.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Brell & Son Funeral Home, 620 East Second Street Maysville, Ky.
Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Hope or the charity of one’s choice.
