FLEMINGSBURG — Sandra Faith Buckley Reeves, 58, of Wallingford, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

She was a devout Christian and worked alongside her husband pastoring Muses Mills Christian Church.

Born in Fleming County on March 16, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Charles Buckley and the late Sarah “Sally” Hilterbrand Buckley.

From a young age, Sandy was a hard worker. Many summers she spent working in tobacco and picking peppers along with her family. She also worked for the City of Flemingsburg and Farm Credit services before she went on to Morehead State University.

At MSU she majored in Elementary Education. It was there she would meet the love of her life, and her soul mate, Douglas Reeves. They married on Oct. 12, 1985, at Goddard Methodist Church. Upon graduation, Sandy was employed by Fleming County Schools – first, as a substitute teacher and then as a classroom teacher at Ward Elementary.

On March 2, 1988, she welcomed their only child, a daughter they named Lynsay Faith Reeves. After her birth, Sandy took time off from teaching to spend with her baby girl.

She would return to the classroom, teaching at Ewing, Ward, Hillsboro, and finally at Flemingsburg Elementary where she would retire. In her 27 years of teaching she spent one year as a librarian and taught first through fourth grades at various times. She loved teaching and worked exceptionally hard to ensure that each of her students received individual attention and the best resources she could offer. She loved her students very much.

During her last years in the classroom, and after retirement, she started an online business making educational resources. Known online as Second Chance Teacher, her resources were not only used across the country, but also the world.

Sandy was extremely proud of her husband and his call to preach. For 33 years she worked beside him in the ministry. She was always willing to help and assist church members in any way possible. She never neglected a chance to share her testimony, even after being diagnosed with cancer.

She loved her family immensely; but no one as much as her daughter Lynsay. She and Lynsay were the very best of friends. You rarely saw one without the other.

Left behind to mourn her passing are her husband, Douglas Reeves; her daughter, Lynsay Jones and husband, Lane; her sister, Pam Bowles; her brother, Greg Buckley and wife, Michelle; her two nieces, Makayla Bowles and Cheyanne Buckley; her mother-in-law, Pauline Reeves; her brother-in-law, Jeffrey Reeves; and her special sister, Tonya Hamilton. She also leaves behind many family and friends who will miss her terribly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Goebel Reeves, whom she loved like her own father.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is privately caring for Sandy and her family.

She will be laid to rest in Muses Mills Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

