MRS. FRYMAN

AUGUSTA — Naomi Delores Fryman, 79, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Fort Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby C. Fryman, who died July 25, 2021.
Naomi was born in Sherburne, on May 1, 1942, to her parents, the late Thomas G. and Minnie B. (nee Smith) Jackson.
She previously worked as a certified medical assistant at the St. Anne Convent in Melbourne, Kentucky. A member of Augusta’s Sew-N-Sews Club, she was also Queen Mother of Augusta’s Red Hat Society and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Grassy Creek Christian Church.
She leaves behind two sons, Jeffrey C. Fryman Sr. (JoAnn) and Dennis K. Fryman (Linda); her daughter, Penny Jo Simms (Ashley); two brothers, Charles Ray Jackson and Carroll Jackson; and her sister, Lorena Best. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Michael Fryman, Jeffrey Fryman Jr., Michelle Fryman, Brandon Fryman, Christena Fryman, and Austin Fryman; two great-grandchildren, Leo Fryman and Dennie Fryman; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Jackson and Robert E. Jackson; four sisters, Virginia Saunders, Maxine Quinlin, Christine Flynn and LaVonna Ormes; and a grandson, Jacob Simms.
The funeral service for Naomi will be on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at noon at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta.
Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will also be on Monday from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Augusta VFW Post 9535, in care of Andy Reynolds, P.O. Box 39, Brooksville, Kentucky 41004.
