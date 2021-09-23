MRS. SMITH-HELMER

September 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. SMITH-HELMER

MRS. SMITH-HELMER

MAYSVILLE – Janice Smith-Helmer, 72, of Maysville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Smith-Helmer was the widow of Michael Henry Helmer who passed in 2011.

She was born in Crystal Spring, Miss., on August 15, 1949, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Marie McKinny Smith.

Janice was a graduate of the Maysville Community and Technical College and she was currently enrolled with Morehead State University working to achieve her Bachelor’s Degree. She was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and she enjoyed writing, poetry and farming and loved her family and her animals.

She is survived by her daughter, Star Armstrong of Maysville; her brother, Willie Smith (Joy) of Tracy, Calif.; her five grandchildren, Celace Garcia, Emanuel Garcia, Mikayla Smith, Alieha Bandalan and Donivan Bandalan; her great-grandchildren, Sariyah Bitting, Antonio McAdams II, Audriella McAdams and Andre McAdams; followed by 13 other great-grandchildren with one on the way; and her nieces and nephews, Joy “Missy” Smith, Matthew Smith, Aaliyah Smith and Willie Smith Jr.

A memorial service for Janice Smith-Helmer will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Due to the increase of COVID, masks are recommended for all who attend.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes