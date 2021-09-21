MRS. WILSON

FLEMINGSBURG — Amanda Faye Gilbert Wilson, 76, of Maysville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

She was the widow of Howard D. Wilson.

Born in Charters, in Lewis County on Dec. 25, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur “Red” Gilbert and the late Violet Pollitt Gilbert.

Faye worked for the Division of Child Support Enforcement, Edward D. Jones Investments, and the Women’s Crisis Center. She was a member of the New Life Church of Christ in Flemingsburg. She was a Kentucky Colonel.

She is survived by her three children, Anthony Wilson and wife, Stephanie, Katrina Wilson Hunt and Lucinda Wilson; her five grandchildren, Zachary Himes, Andrew Hunt, Savannah Wilson, Levi Hunt and Claire Wilson; and her great-grandchild, Paxton White Hunt. She is also survived by her five siblings, Troy “Butch” Gilbert, Lula Cox, her twin sister, Bonnie Highlander, Patricia Mabry and Janet Bell; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Howard who passed on Feb. 10, 2020, she was preceded in death by her adopted daughter, Hannah Abigail Wilson; and four siblings, Sam Gilbert, Harvey Gilbert, Ray Moore and Joyce Meyers.

Faye will be laid to rest in Esham Cemetery.

A graveside service will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, with Bro. Darren Fizer officiating.

Pallbearers include Dean Moore, Zachary Himes, Andrew Hunt, James Meyers, David Gilbert, and Danny Carpenter.

Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to observe social distancing.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Faye and her family.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Faye to the Women’s Crisis Center,111 East Third Street, Maysville Ky 41056.

