FLEMINGSBURG — Glen Junior Jones, 66, of Flemingsburg, passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was the widower of Debra Ann Jolly Jones.

Born in Carlisle on Oct. 11, 1954, he was a son of the late Marvin C. Jones and the late Kathleen Jones.

Glen was an employee of Litton Ford, Fannin Family Ford and Tim Short for 43 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to and participating in tractor pulls, and playing pool.

He is survived by his two sons, Christopher (Amy) Jones and Lane (Lynsay) Jones; his two grandsons, Trevor (Shyanna) Jones and Carson Jones; his great-grandson, Jensen Dean Jones; and his canine companion, Zoey. He is also survived by his three brothers, Marvin (Karen Sue) Jones, Robert (Jeanie) Jones and John (Tracy) Jones; his three sisters, Juanita (Gayle) Crossfield, Phyllis (Danny) Jackson and Karen (Larry) Burton; along with several special nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.

In addition to his wife of 48 years, Debra, and his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his sister, Sissy Jones.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. James Hickerson officiating.

Glen will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Trevor Jones, Carson Jones, Randall “Peanut” Jackson, Freddy Rice, Ricky Lee, Phil Spence, Don Singleton, and Gayle Crossfield.

Honorary pallbearers include Jensen Jones, Allen Jones, Greg Haney, and Art Noble.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Boone-Nickell.

Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.