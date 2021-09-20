MR. RARDON

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Harold William Rarden, 89, of Wellington, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Mercy Allen Hospital in Oberlin.

Born on Sept. 9, 1932, in Port Clinton, he was the son of the late Enos Price and Perlina Ellen (nee Thompson) Rarden.

Harold grew up in Gypsum and graduated from Port Clinton High School. Following graduation, he proudly served in the United States Navy.

Harold lived in New London for many years, where he owned and operated the New London Grain Elevator from 1969 to 1988. He also owned a lawn and garden shop, sold snowmobiles, and worked his family farm.

Harold was a member and past master of the Townsend Masonic Lodge and the Favorite Lodge in Ewing. He was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the VFW. Following his retirement, he moved to Kentucky for nearly 20 years and recently moved to Wellington.

Harold was proud of his heritage and was a member of the First Families of Kentucky, as well as an official Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed genealogy and was a member of the Mason County Genealogical society and also worked to have military markers placed on the graves of his ancestors throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Harold also enjoyed spending time coon hunting and snowmobiling. He became proficient at building homes as well because he believed “you should only live in a house until the carpet needed cleaning.”

Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Jeanne (nee Wiley) Rarden; children, Tim (Becky) Rarden, of Carlisle, Beverly (Greg) Mullins of Norwalk, Barbara (David) Martindale of Canton, Ga., Deborah (Donald) Logan of Norwalk, and Randy (Catherine) Rarden of Brunswick, Ga.; step-sons, Erik (Shirley) and Kyle VonKamp; seven granddaughters; five grandsons; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; his twin brother, Gerald (Barbara) Rarden of Silver Spring, Md., and brother, Elton (Gladys) Rarden of Tacoma Wash.

Harold was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Hales; step-daughter, Anne Marie Parsons; and siblings, James and Allen Rarden and Lois Gutcen.

A private graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Wellington.

Donations in Harold’s memory may be directed to the Anne Marie Parson’s Memorial Scholarship, 361 Northwoods Ave, Wellington, 44090, or a charity of the donors choice.

