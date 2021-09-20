BROOKSVILLE — Larry Thomas “Tom” Meyer, 67, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

He was born on March 31, 1954, to the late Emery and Bessie (Applegate) Meyer.

He was retired from L’Oreal Paris.

One of Tom’s great loves in life was playing softball, where he wore his favorite number 14, aka Pete Rose. It was on the softball field that Tom developed lifelong bonds with a host of friends throughout the years. He established a strong brotherhood with former teammates that will remain for years to come.

Tom was an avid fan of UK basketball, Cincinnati Reds baseball, and Alabama football. Tom had a vivacious love for life, laughter, friends, and family.

He is survived by two brothers, Ernie (Sharon) Meyer of Brooksville, and Doug Meyer of Brooksville; sister-in-law, Linda Meyer; eight nieces and nephews, Mark Meyer, Carolyn Meyer, Erin Conley, Evan Meyer, Katelyn Schalch, Brandon Meyer, Travis Meyer, and Thomas Meyer; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David Meyer; and a sister, Cathy Meyer.

Funeral will be 10 a.m., Friday at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Johnsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope or Johnsville Cemetery.