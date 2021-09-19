MAYSVILLE — Joyce Ann Verville, 80, of Maysville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at her residence.

Ms. Verville retired from Meadowview Regional Medical Center. She was an avid reader and loved to travel to Florida with her many friends.

Joyce was born in Maysville, on Nov. 5, 1940, the daughter of the late Thomas Fisher and Margaret Catron Pickrell.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa O’Cull (Mark Rieckhoff) and Lori Gallgaher (Donnie), both of Maysville; five grandchildren, Aaron Kitchen, Ryan Henderson, Nicholas Lesley, Lauren Lesley and Ian O’Cull; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Henderson and Pierce Kitchen; one brother, Tommy Fisher (Nancy) of Maysville; her special niece, Angie Sherman (Dr. Kieth Sherman) and her daughters, Caroline, Kelsey and Peyton; and her faithful dog and companion, Maggie May.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas H. Lesley; three sisters, Garnett Boggs, Janet Tolle McFarland and Carolyn White; and her faithful dog, Fred.

Memorial Services for Joyce Verville will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, with Rev. Steve Gallenstein officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

Due to the increase of COVID, mask are recommended for both events.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity.

