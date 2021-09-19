MAYSVILLE – Robert Owen Garrison, 79, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at UC Hospital in Cincinnati.

Mr. Garrison was retired from Emerson Power Transmission. He was a member of the Victory Christian Center and was a past member of the Faternal Order of Eagles Local 1564.

He was born in Knox County, Maine, on April 12, 1942, the son of the late Amos and Marian Keller Garrison.

Robert loved the state of Maine, his birth place and childhood home. He was spiritual, a caretaker to others, a conversationalist who was well respected by his peers, neighbors, family and friends. He enjoyed carpentry and loved to be involved in his son’s construction projects.

Robert is survived by his wife, Kathy Smith Garrison; his four children, Shellayne Qualls (Steve Jackson) and Paul Garrison (Lisa Keizer Garrison), both of Maysville, Robert A. Garrison (Brenda) of Owl’s Head, Maine and Mark Garrison of Thomaston, Maine; one step-daughter, Crystal Zornes (Jared) of Tollesboro; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildre; and two step-grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Justin Garrison; and by his sister, Janice Smith.

A memorial service for Robert Garrison will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at noon, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, with Rev. Byron Mills officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of the service.

