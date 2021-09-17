MAYSVILLE — Gerald Wayne “Gerdy” Poe, 76, of May’s Lick, died Thursday, Sept.16, 2021, at Kenton Pointe Care Center in Maysville.

He was born in Mason County on June 19, 1945, to the late Allen Poe and Aldora Cracraft Moran.

He was a member, song leader, lay leader and on the Board of Trustees at Shannon United Methodist Church. He was retired from Browning Emerson, an avid raccoon hunter and outdoorsman, and loved joking, laughing and talking.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Clary Poe, whom he married May 21, 1971; and their children, Darin Wayne (Amy) Poe of Maysville, and Lisa Carol (Reynolds) Moreland of May’s Lick. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jaclyn Poe, Kortney Poe and Austin Moreland; his sisters, Sharyn (Tom) Coe of Maysville, and Rhonda (Larry) Ernest of Augusta; and his sister-in-law, Christel Poe of Maysville.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Cecil Moran; and his siblings, Jerry Allen Poe, Bonnie Coperine, Judy Riley and Leonard Gayle Poe.

Funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Shannon United Methodist Church in May’s Lick.

Burial will in Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon-4 p.m., Sunday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Shannon United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.