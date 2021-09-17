MR. PURDON

MAYSVILLE — Jay R. Purdon, age 61, of Vanceburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his residence.

Jay was born April 15, 1960, in Maysville, to the late William and Velma Himes Purdon.

He was the owner/operator of Uncle Daddy’s Auto Repair Shop in Maysville.

Jay is survived by his daughter, Cassie Knox of Maysville; sisters, Sue (Jim Jones) Purdon and Garnetta (Danny Lucas) Fizer; grandchildren, B.J. Knox, Zack (Zoey) Knox and Abigail Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Purdon; and brothers, William Purdon and Michael Purdon.

Funeral services have been held for Jay R. Purdon.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the East Fork Christian Church, Vanceburg.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

