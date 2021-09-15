MRS. NICKERSON

BROOKSVILLE — Ruth Ann (Earls) Nickerson, 80, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1941, to the late David and Elizabeth (Jones) Earls.

She was a member of Chatham Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth “Johnny” Nickerson who she married Sept. 20, 1958.

Ruth and Johnny travelled throughout Johnny’s military career. She loved doing crafts and crocheting. Chatham Christian Church and their activities were very near and dear to Ruth’s heart. The last three years Ruth lived in Maine and although she wasn’t fond of the winters, she loved spending time sightseeing around the state.

She was loved and will be missed.

She is survived by a daughter, Joyce (Mike) Warren of Corinna, Maine; a son, John Nickerson of Bracken County; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry “Butch” Barrons of Bracken County.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Jennings; and two sons, Leroy Nickerson and Robert Nickerson; two brothers, David Earls and Johnny Barrons; and a sister, Kathy Mack.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com