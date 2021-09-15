FLEMINGSBURG — Ronnie Conn, 60, of Maysville, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio.

Born April 11, 1961, he was the son of the late Ronald Earl Conn and the late Ruth Gladys Stafford Conn.

Ronnie was a lifelong farmer and jack of all trades.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wanda Applegate Conn; his two children, Jay (Deanna Marshall) Conn, Rachel and husband, Jason MacIntyre; his five grandchildren, Jakeb, Ashton, Luke, Sophia, and Gavin; his two siblings, Leroy and wife, Angie Conn and Linda Kay Rayburn; the mother of his grandchildren, Misty Conn; along with several nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Leona Faye Gooding and Orville Ray Conn; and his nephew, David Gooding.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Antioch Church of Christ, Mount Gilead Road, Maysville, Ky.

Boone – Nickell Funeral Home is caring for all arrangements for Mr. Conn.

