MRS. FLORA

FLEMINGSBURG — Lisa Ann Flora, 56, of Ewing, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at UK Hospital.

Born in Flemingsburg on Sept. 7, 1965, she was a daughter of Deloris Ramey Flora and the late Larry C. Flora.

Lisa worked for Hayswood Home Health, Pioneer Trace Nursing Home, County Concrete, Pizza Hut, and as a phlebotomist. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Women’s Auxillary and was a member of the Masonic Eastern Star. She was a member of the Battle Run Christian Church.

In addition to her mother, Deloris, she is survived by her daughter, Savanna Barker Frederick and husband, Tyler; her grandchild, Annaleah Frederick; her sister, Debbie Williams and husband, Randy; her nephew, Brandon Williams and wife, Katie; her great-niece, River Williams; her special cousins, Rebecca Gilreath and Ayden Gilreath; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her father Larry, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob Barker; and her brother, Larry Wayne Flora.

Visitation for the public will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept., 16, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.

Funeral services will be privately cared for by Boone-Nickell.

Lisa will be laid to rest in Longview Cemetery in Bethel.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Lisa to the Flemingsburg Christian Church Preschool, 201 East Water Street, Flemingsburg Ky. 41041

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com