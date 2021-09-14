NOAH TEEGARDEN

AUGUSTA — Noah William Teegarden, 17, of Augusta, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

He was born in Ft. Thomas, on May 5, 2004, to J.P. Bowling and Leslie R. Teegarden.

He was a member of St. Augustine Church, a Senior at Augusta Independent School, an Amateur PBR Bull Rider, and an avid outdoorsman.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Owen Teegarden and Eli J. Bowling. He is also survived by his great-grandmothers, Betty Snapp of Augusta, and Beverly Abner of Knox County; his grandparents, Willie and Mary Nell Teegarden, and John C. Bowling, all of Augusta; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bob Snapp and Raymond and Mary Ann Teegarden; and his grandmother, Theresa Ledington.

Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at St. Augustine Church in Augusta.

Burial will be in Brooksville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Augusta Independent School.

Memorials are suggested to Augusta Independent Class of 2022.

