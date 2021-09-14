MRS. HAGGARD

MAYSVILLE — Mary Jane Haggard, 68, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at UK Medical Center, Lexington.

Mary Jane Was born Dec. 24, 1952, in Maysville to the late Charles and Elizabeth Fichter Minter.

She had worked as a bookkeeper for several auto dealerships.

Survivors include her son, Wesley (Heidi) Haggard of Cincinnati; her loving companion, James Shupert of Maysville; aunt, Wilma Johnston; cousins, Patsy Garey, Bobby (Beth) Garey and Pam Combs. She also leaves behind her fur babies, cats Wilson and Eddie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

