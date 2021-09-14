MRS. HAGGARD

FLEMINGSBURG — Scotty Mitchell, 79, of Flemingsburg, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph East in Lexington.

Born in Fleming County on Nov. 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Roy Mitchell and the late Ruby Lee Phelps Mitchell.

A long-time businessman, Scotty began in his entrepreneurial career at the age of seven and went on to be a member of the Kentucky Entrepreneurs Association. He is best known for operating McBrayer Five and Dime, Mitchell’s Market, Hillsboro Handimart, and Flemingsburg Foodmart. Scotty was a member of the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church and the Fleming Masonic Lodge No. 112. He formerly served as a city council member and on the Ethics Committee for the City of Flemingsburg. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loretta Jackson Mitchell; his daughter, Marshall Mitchell; a special son, Raymond Pollitt and wife, Michelle; his brother, Kenneth Mitchell and wife, Hazel of Fort Myers, Fla.; his cousin, Wanda Nell Vice of Ewing; along with several nieces, nephews, and special grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Roy and Ruby, he was preceded in death by his brother and his sister-in-law, Lowell Mitchell and wife, Elsie.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church with Pastor Robbie Shrout and Terry Hurst officiating.

Scotty will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Terry Hurst, Bill Sauer, Justin Lightner, Clifton Pollitt, Raymond Pollitt, and Darren Carrico. Honorary Pallbearers include Paul Hitchcock, Norman Harn, Charles “Buddy” McIntyre, Louie Flannery, and the Aldersgate Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the church with Masonic Rites beginning at 7 p.m.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Scotty to the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church, 117 West Main St., Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Scotty and his family.

Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com