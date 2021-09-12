FLEMINGSBURG — Ewell A. Vice, 87, of Flemingsburg, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead.

Born in Bath County on April 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Arthur Morris Vice and the late Hester Jackson Vice.

As a young man Ewell worked for Doyle Auto Parts and then Browning’s. After leaving Browning’s he purchased Valley View Service Station, later selling the station to open Vice’s Muffler Shop. He was a member and trustee at Unity Baptist Church. Ewell was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Shirley Earlywine Vice: his two sons, Gerald Vice and wife, Frannie of Ewing, Rick Vice and wife, Jill of Kettering, Ohio; his three grandchildren, Stacey Vice, Scott Vice, Tiffany Creamer; his five great-grandchildren, Keegan, Carson, Mallory, Makayla, Bronte’, Bogart; his sister-in-law, Wanda Vice of Ewing; his many nieces, nephews, several extended family members, and many friends.

Ewell was preceded in death by his parents; his seven brothers, Alvin, Elgin, Floyd, Gano, G.T., G.C., and Jack Vice; and his three sisters, Leona Duffy, Viola Richards, and Geneva Vice.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Unity Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Hamilton, Pastor Charles Walton and Pastor Mike Vise officiating.

Ewell will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Terry Vice, Lonnie Vice, Carson Vice, Stacey Vice, Scott Vice, and Larry Doyle. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Vice and Jim Hamilton.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at Unity Baptist Church located at 869 Elizaville Road in Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Ewell to Unity Baptist Church, 869 Elizaville Road, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Ewell and his family.

