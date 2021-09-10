MRS. FLAUGHER

September 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. FLAUGHER

MRS. FLAUGHER

ABERDEEN, Ohio – Betty Ann Flaugher, 89, of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Ohio Valley Manor.

Betty was born on March 6, 1932, in Maysville, to the late John and Gertrude Maybriar Browning.

She was an avid Bingo player.

Survivors include her son, David Eric (Gaytha Bare) Flaugher of Aberdeen; grandsons, David Flaugher and Jason Flaugher; step-granddaughter, Oddessa Bare; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Elva Wheeler; and brother, John Browning.

Services for Betty Ann Flaugher will be held at a later date.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

Trending Recipes