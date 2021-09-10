MRS. FLAUGHER

MAYSVILLE — Ruby Helen Helphinstine Webster passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her residence.

Ruby was born in Mason County, on March 21, 1929, the daughter of the late James Henry and Artecia Luman Varvell.

She was better known as Granny to all that knew her.

Her world was her family. She had six children, James A. Helphinstine who recently passed on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, Larry E. Helphinstine of Frankfort, Dale Helphinstine, Anita Muse (Jerry), Vicki Tichenor (Jim), all of Maysville, and Tammie Ashley (Brian) of McKinney, Texas.

Sixteen grandchildren, Lynn Lewis, Chad Strasburger (Summer), Jill Gawthrop (Casey), Paul Helphinstine (Emily), Mark Helphinstine (Robin), Clare Hine (Micah), Bryan Dale Helphinstine, Nikki Miller (Willie), Tierra Stanley, Taryn Mains, Anderson Muse (Lauri), Jared Muse (Onaconnie), Richard Huber (Rayna), Brad Ashley (Jen), Adam Ashley (Alison) and David Ashley (Jessica).

Thirty-seven great-grandchildren whom were extremely close to Granny, McKenzie, Jackson and Jamison Lewis, Grace, Wyatt and Jake Strasburger, Noah Gawthrop, John Robert, Isaac, Peyton and Max Helphinstine, Jonas, Bailey and Harper Hine, Cameron, Bryn, Laryn and Sydney Helphinstine, Spencer Muse (Erin), Hunter Muse (Jesse), Andrea Loertscher (Zack), Samuel Muse (Lynsie), Sophia, Jacob, Hudson, Onaconstance, Dallin and Elyn Muse, James and Dayonah Huber, Cole, Luke, Abigail, Elenore, Patrick, Teddy and Markus Ashley.

Seven great-great-grandchildren include Addison, Oliver, Owen, Luana and George Muse and Anderson and Wallace Loertscher. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Helphinstine of Frankfort, and her siblings, Henrietta Lewis (Courtney) of Maysville, and J. D. Varvell (Rosemary) of Aberdeen, Ohio.

Besides her parents and her son, James, Granny was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Everett Anderson Helphinstine and also Charles Webster, who followed by a 10-year marriage, and her sister, Pearl Walker who passed March 11, 2021.

A special acknowledgement of Bryan Helphinstine who was her caretaker for the last 15 years and her very special grandson Jared Muse who prayed with her frequently. Ruby was a 55 year member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She truly was a diamond named “Ruby”.

Funeral services for Ruby Webster will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, with Branch President Steve Waldmann officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Chad Strasburger, Paul Helphinstine, Bryan Helphinstine, Anderson Muse, Jared Muse, Adam Ashley, David Ashley, Richard A. Huber and Dallin Muse.

Memorials may be made to the non-profit, “Wounded Healers, Inc.” (an up and coming drug addiction rehabilitation services), in careof John Denham, Treasurer, PO Box 337, Maysville, Ky. 41056 or to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com