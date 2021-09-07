MAYSVILLE — Kiara Brooklyn Jones, 21, of Maysville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Ms. Jones was employed with the Ohio Valley Manor.

She was born in Maysville, on March 14, 2000, the daughter of Margie Kay Henderson Stevens (Tommy) of Maysville, and Kevin L. Jones (Angela McCarty) of Carlisle.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Chayson Brooks of Maysville, Darius Jones of Mount Sterling, Malia “Sissy” Jones and Trevon McCarty, both of Carlisle; her paternal grandfather, John Jones (Deborah) of Berea; her paternal grandmother, Joyce “Nana” Wilson of Lexington; her maternal grandparents, Tom and Jane Stevens of Columbus, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Kathy Henderson and Dean Henderson, both of Vanceburg, Natalie Abram (Andy) of Columbus, and Brian Jones of Richmond; cousins, Mikayla Abram, Avery Abram, Nia Johnson, Brianna Jones, Brandon Jones and Arie White; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Ruth Henderson; and her paternal grandmother, Phyllis Jones.

Funeral services for Kiara Jones will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, with Rev. Gary Boyd officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

Burial will follow in the Longview Cemetery at Bethel. Pallbearers will be Darius Jones, Brian Jones, Andy Abram, Malcolm Devine, Chris Myrick and J D McDowell.

Due to the increase of COVID, the use of face masks are recommended for both events but not mandated.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com