BROOKSVILLE — Malcolm H. Clark, 90, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

He was born on Feb. 5, 1931, to the late Willis and Amy (Raymond) Clark.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Redden) Clark who he married June 24, 1950.

He is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Tony) Clark of Brooksville; six grandchildren, 10, great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Mike Clark; two sisters, Bette Cummins and Mable Metzger; and a brother, J.P. Clark.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., on Thursday at Concord Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope or Concord Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

