MRS. MEFFORD

AUGUSTA — Jewelene (nee Carroll) Mefford, 83, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Bracken County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 63 years, Paul D. Mefford.

Jewel was born on April 13, 1938, in Crab Orchard, Kentucky to her parents, the late Sherman and Ida Mae (nee Hopkins) Carroll.

She was previously employed as a manufacturing employee for Federal Mogul in Maysville. In life, she enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening, as well as travelling. She was a member of the Augusta Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind three daughters, Angela Moore, Sheila Forman, and Paula Rosneck (Kevin); two sisters, Fernese Blevins and Faye Harness; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Judy Mefford; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Leon Carroll and Wayne Carroll; and her sister, Sue Owens.

The funeral for Jewel will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Augusta Presbyterian Church with Rev. Les Grooms officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Bracken County.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, also at the Augusta Presbyterian Church.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Augusta Presbyterian Church, 101 E 4th Street, Augusta, Ky. 41002.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.

