MR. WEISSMANN

September 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. WEISSMANN

MR. WEISSMANN

AUGUSTA — David W. Weissmann, 64, of Augusta, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

He was born in Campbell County, on Sept. 12, 1956, to the late Fred and Wilma Dixon Weissmann.

He was retired from Bulk Transit, and a member of Augusta Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Litzinger Weissmann; his daughters, Amber (Kenny) Highfield of Augusta, and Tara Wilson of Brooksville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dalton Highfield, Tori Highfield, Chase Wilson and Baylee Wilson; his brother, Kenny (Ruth) Weissman; and nephew, Darren Weissman. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Don (Effie) Dixon and Doris Dixon; and several cousins.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncles, Allen Dixon and Glen Dixon, and cousin Carol Dixon.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Augusta.

Memorials are suggested to Augusta Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

Trending Recipes