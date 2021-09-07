MR. GREEN

MAYSVILLE — David E. “Bibby” Green, 77, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1943, to the late David Miller and Anita Lenora (Sprague) Green.

He was a United States Army Reserves veteran. He was also vice president of Parker Tobacco Company and a well-known tobacco buyer for over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Bailey) Green to whom he was married for 47 years.

He is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie (Sammy) Gray and Rebecca (Trey) Litton, both of Flemingsburg; two grandchildren, Bailey Marie Brannon and J.D. Litton; a sister, Dorothy “Dottie” (Jim) Gastauer of Georgia; a sister-in-law, Janice Horton; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Bill Horton, Buster Bailey and Gerald Mitchell; and his sisters-in-law, Delores Bailey and Martha Mitchell.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., on Wednesday at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in Elizaville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

