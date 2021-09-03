MR. JARRELL

September 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAYSVILLE — Glenn Jarrell, 81, of Maysville, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Elliott County on May 25, 1940, son of the late Lewis and Dorothy Barker Jarrell.

Glenn was a former employee of Ohio Valley Fertilizer, Emerson EPT and a farmer.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Linda Kennedy Jarrell; two daughters, Glenda (Eddie) Burgemeier and Lisa Jarrell, both of Maysville; a grandson, George Travis (Opey) Ritchie (Amber Shrout); seven great-grandchildren, Brandon Keith Ritchie, Harper Elizabeth Ritchie, Noah Glenn Ritchie, Alexa McKibben, Brantley McKibben, Allysa McKibben and Waylon McKibben; a brother, Ezra Jarrell; and two sisters, Evelyn Vest and Stella French.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Olvie Kitchen, Ivan Jarrell, Tressie Dalrymple, Linda Boone and Wayvle Jarrell.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept.11, 2021, in Maple Grove Cemetery at Germantown with Bro. Jackie McElresh officiating.

Burial will follow.

Memorials suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive Maysville, Ky. 41056; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 502 St Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Cancer Care Club, 353 E. Water St. Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net

