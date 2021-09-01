MRS. HAMPTON

September 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. HAMPTON

MRS. HAMPTON

FLEMINGSBURG — Maryene Snedegar Hampton, 83, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

She was the widow of Jack Hampton.

Born in Bath County on Nov. 8, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Charles Coburn Snedegar and the late Lucille Manley Snedegar. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, the late Mary Boyd Manley.

For over 35 years Maryene worked as part of the kitchen staff for the Springs Inn.

She is survived by her two brothers, Billy Snedegar of Lexington, and Tom (Barbara) Snedegar of Bethel, Ohio; her nieces and nephews, Carla Shields, Tamme Stoops, Cliftina (Eric) McGuffey, Corey Shields, and Uriah Stoops (whom she raised like her own grandchild); along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her husband Jack, her parents, and her grandmother, Mary, she was preceded in death by her sister, Louise McCord; her two brothers, Ronnie E Snedegar and Robert Snedegar; and her brother-in-law, Clifton McCord.

Graveside funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Elizaville Cemetery with Bro. James Hickerson officiating.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Maryene to Community Collaboration for Children In Home Services, in care of Licking Valley CAP, 203 High Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes