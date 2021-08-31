MRS. BUSSELL

MAYSVILLE – Tracey Lynn Bussell, 48, of Maysville, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Tracey was a teacher and an associate with the Maysville Community and Technical College. She was a graduate of Midway College and was attending Morehead State College to complete her Master’s Degree in Education. Tracey was a member of the Victory Christian Center.

She was born in Paris, Ky. on Nov. 11, 1972, the daughter of Turner and Lenore Scott Moreland of Carlisle.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband, Christopher Bussell; her three children, Jordan Bussell (Jessica) of Russellville, Ohio, Allison Miller (Chancellor) and Shelby Bussell, both of Maysville; her grandchildren, Brooklyn Bussell, Ridley Miller and Sarah Bussell (on the way); her sister, Karen Hawkins (Mike) of Carlisle, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Tracey Bussell will be held at the Victory Christian Center at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, with Pastor Byron Mills officiating.

Burial will follow in the Washington Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Victory Christian Center on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

