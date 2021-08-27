MR. LITTLETON

August 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. LITTLETON

MR. LITTLETON

MAYSVILLE – James Thomas Littleton, 79, of Maysville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Littleton retired from East Kentucky Power and he was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the US Air Force. James was a member of the Lewisburg Lion’s Club, a member of the Laurel Oaks Golf Club, an avid golfer and attended the Orangeburg United Methodist Church.

He was born in Fleming County, on April 8, 1942, the son of the late Clifford Elwood Littleton and Ola Mae Emmons Littleton.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Ormes Littleton; his two children, Scott Littleton of Elsmere, and Staci Wendel (Chad) of California, Ky.; five grandchildren, Kenneth James Littleton, John Bradley Littleton, Kailey Marie Wendel, Sarah Elise Wendel and Eli James Wendel; six siblings, Eugene Littleton (Elaine), Mike Littleton and Kathy Cord (Cletis), all of Maysville, Thelma Faye Spradlin of Wilmington, Ohio, Nola Abbott (Robert) of Grove City, Ohio, and Larry Littleton of Higgensport, Ohio; and many special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for James Littleton will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, with Rev. Garland Hawkins officiating.

Burial will be in the Maysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face mask during both events.

Memorials may be made to the Orangeburg UMC, 7119 Orangeburg Road, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes