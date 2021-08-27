MRS. GOODING

August 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

FLEMINGSBURG — Linda Hamm Gooding, 59, of Flemingsburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UK Hospital.

Born in Maysville on Dec. 1, 1961, she was the daughter of Betty Arnold Hamm and the late Carroll Thomas “Pete” Hamm.

Linda was the owner of S & K Sales & Services and A & L Homes, two businesses she co-owned with her late husband, Kenny. She graduated Cum Laude from Fleming County High School and graduated from Morehead State University as a veterinarian technologist.

Linda is survived by her son, Jonathan Gooding (Lara); her daughter, Amber Flowers and husband, Brandon; her granddaughter and “the light of her eye,” Jaylin Gooding. In addition to her mother, Betty she is also survived by her brother, Michael Hamm and wife, Verdina; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Kenny Gooding, on Aug. 6, 2021. In addition to her father Pete, she was preceded in death by her uncle, Don Hamm.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Hamm officiating.

Linda will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.

Pallbearers include Jeremiah Logan, Wade Wells, Jay Green, Brandon Williamson, Bruce Roberts, Colton Roberts, Chad Hamm, and Sam King. Honorary pallbearers include Don Young and Mike Hamm.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Linda to your local animal shelter.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes