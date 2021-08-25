MR. WYATT

August 25, 2021
FLEMINGSBURG — Daniel Eldon Wyatt, 78, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his residence in Muses Mills.

Born in Muses Mills on Dec. 2, 1942, he was a son of the late Vincent Wyatt and the late Elizabeth Staggs Wyatt.

For 40 plus years Daniel worked as a pipefitter for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, N.H. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Dodge Wyatt; his two children, Robert Wyatt and wife,Suzette, and Elizabeth Dodier and husband Jay; his five grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Joshua, Leah, and Rebecca; and his two great-grandchildren, Austin and Addison.

In addition to his parents, Vincent and Elizabeth, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roxanne Gill.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Pastor Robbie Shrout officiating.

Daniel will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the W.N. Fant American Legion Post No. 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834.

Visitation will be noon, until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Friday, at Boone-Nickell.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

