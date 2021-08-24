MR. MCBRIDE

MAYSVILLE — Gary Powers McBride, age 77, of Washington, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville. He lived on Old Main Street.

He was married to Brenda J. McBride for 53 wonderful years. Gary attended Hickory Grove Church in Tollesboro. He loved every person at the church – they were so special to Gary.

Gary and Brenda had two children, Sandra J. and husband, Rick McCall of Washington, and Tabitha K. and husband, Chris Staten of Sardinia, Ohio. Gary also had five grandkids, Alyssa (Roy) Kilgore, Derrick McCall, Jarrod McCall, Connor Justice, and Makenna Staten; and three great-grandkids, Baylee Kilgore, Miya Kilgore and Zacari Justice.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Wood McBride and Thema Long; very special grandparents, Jess and Mary McBride; and a very special brother and sister, Danny McBride and Gail McBride.

Funeral services for Gary Powers McBride will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home, with David Hickerson officiating.

Burial will follow in Washington Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

