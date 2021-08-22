MR. KIRKLAND

MAYSVILLE — Donald Ray Kirkland passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and his beloved dog Lilly on Aug. 22, 2021.

Donnie was born at home on Taylor Mill Road on Aug. 19, 1941, to Carl Bradford Kirkland and Anna Mae Beckett.

He married the love of his life, Jane Atherton, on July 17, 1960. He worked long hard days farming for many years as well as, retiring from Browning Manufacturing after 29 years of service.

Donnie found the most pleasure spending his free time with his family, walking his dog while greeting neighbors, and collecting and creating replica John Deere farm toys. Donnie also enjoyed taking evening rides on his 4-wheeler through neighbors’ farms and accompanying friends to deliver grain.

Donnie is survived by his wife, and four children, Trent (Sherry) Kirkland of Ewing, their daughters, Kristen and Courtney; Carla (Pete) Pfeffer of Maysville, and their sons Casey and Kirk; Barbra Kay Kirkland of Flemingsburg, and Kevin (Trisha) Kirkland of Bradenton, Fla., and their children Raylee, Tanner and Addison. As well as, several great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Barbara Jean Harris, Juanita (Tom) Kirkland and Joy (Don) Tate.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Brent Howell; and his special aun,t Lyda “Sissy” Kirkland who he adored.

A celebration of life will be held at Moore and Parker Funeral Home on Maple L eaf Road in Maysville for family and friends. Visitation from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, followed by a Tribute.

COVID-19 protocols, including masks, will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. Checks can be mailed to The Library of Congress, 101 Independence Ave, SE, Washington DC 20540-9130, donations can also be made online at www.loc.gov or placed in the black tobacco barn replica made by Donnie and displayed at the visitation.