MRS. SMOOT

August 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. SMOOT

MRS. SMOOT

FLEMINGSBURG — Sherry Ann Smoot, 55, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Seaman, Ohio, on April 23, 1966, she was the daughter of the late John Bailey and the late Catherine Jean Tumbleson Bailey.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Norman Smoot; her son, Kevin Hunt (Alana Alvey); her grandchildren, Colt Lee Hunt, Catherine Alvey, and Kenny C. Alvey. She is also survived by her siblings, Rick (Rhonda) Bailey, Randy (Deb) Bailey, Donna (John) Crowe, and Becky Bailey.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Grimes officiating.

Sherry will be laid to rest in Hillsboro Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Kurt McKee, Larry Hartley, Kevin Hunt, William Hendrix, Travis Farris, and Ryan Ouderkirk.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes