MRS. FULLER

August 22, 2021
FLEMINGSBURG — Ann Fuller, 80, of Dalesburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Born Aug. 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Owen Stephens and the late Irma Turner Stephens.

Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold Fuller; her daughter, Becky (Michael) McDowell; her three grandchildren, Stephen (Michelle) Heflin, Kelsey Dryden and Benjamin (Madison Bradley) Dryden; her two great-grandchildren, Carter Heflin and Stetson Dryden; her brother, Newell “Newtie” (Peggy) Stephens; and her sister-in-law, Mary Lu Stephens.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Heflin; her son-in-law, Bill Heflin; and her brother, Owen “Junior” Stephens.

Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Lyle Parker officiating.

Ann will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1 p.m., until the hour of service at 3 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Ann to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056 and/or the charity of one’s choice.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

