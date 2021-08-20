MAYSVILLE — Michael Gerald Hughes, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, at UK Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.

Mr. Hughes was born Dec. 10, 1958, in Maysville to the late Gerald Gene and Brenda Darnell Hughes.

He was employed by Maher Electric.

Survivors include his aunts, Jane O’Daire, Vian Vice, and Shirley Breeze; uncles, Kenneth Darnell and Ernie Hughes; and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his aunts, Barb Scott and Wanda Parker.

Funeral services for Michael Hughes will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Charleston Bottoms Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

