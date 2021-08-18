MRS. GULLEY

August 18, 2021
FLEMINGSBURG — Imojean “Ima” Newsom Gulley, 78, of Muses Mills, gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Born in Muses Mills on Feb. 3, 1943, she was a daughter the late Andy Newsom and the late Alma Adams Newsom.

Imojean married the love of her life, James L. “Jimmy” Gulley, in 1962. Together they began their life as a farming couple. Working side by side, she and Jimmy raised tobacco and milked cows for the majority of their lives. At any point in time Imojean could be found driving a tractor, baling hay and working in tobacco.

Her husband Jimmy survives her along with their four children, Jeffrey James (Deidra) Gulley, Joseph Gene Gulley, Phillip Edward Gulley and Tammy Lynn Brown.

In addition to raising four children, she worked for over 30 years for Comprehend, opening up their family home to assist those in need. She loved a big garden and always shared with anyone that needed it. She loved to bake and made some of the tastiest brownies and the very best Angel Food Cake from an old family recipe.

Imojean was of the Christian faith and was a member of Muses Mills Christian Church. She loved her church very much and it was very big part of her life.

At the top of list of things she loved most were her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. The very mention of their names brought a smile to her face and a twinkle to her eye. Her grandchildren are Ashley (CJ) Ellison, Courtney (Heath) Burnett, Derek Gulley, Chaise Gulley, Carsen Gulley, and Zach Brown. Her great grandchildren are Griffin Ellison, Knox Burnett, and Oliver Ellison.

Imojean is survived by her sisters, Eulene Young, Phyllis (Jerry) Boling; and her brothers, Eugene (Peachy) Newsom, Bill (Brenda) Newsom, Sam (Jenny) Newsom.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Phillip Newsom, Edward Newsom, Golda Cooper and Tom Newsom.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Muses Mills Christian Church with Bro. Doug Reeves and Bro. Jerry Boling officiating.

Imojean will be laid to rest in Muses Mills Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the church.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Imojean to Muses Mills Christian Church ( C/O Joyce Gulley, 3026 Muses Mills Road, Wallingford, Ky. 41093).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

