MRS. CUSHARD

VANCEBURG — Patricia Ann Cushard, age 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center Ashland.

Patricia was born in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Leo Vernon and Hazel Eva Underwood Malone.

Patricia worked for the United States Postal service as a letter carrier for 25 years. She loved going to yard sales, baking, and reading. Her favorite pastime was listening to Elvis Pressley. She also was a collector of ceramics and nic nacs.

Left to cherish Patricia’s memories are two sons, Kenneth Lee (Wendy) Cushard Sr. of Grandview, Ind., and Jay D. (Dawn) Cushard of Tollesboro; one sister, Vivian Adams of Freemont, Ohio; one brother, Curtis ‘Frog’ Malone of Freemont, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jeremy Secord, Kenneth Lee Cushard Jr., Lee Cronin, Cody Wayne Cushard, Shanda Nicole Roberson and Jaycee Denise Cushard; and four great-grandchildren, Sarah Secord, Grace Secord, Conner Secord and Maleeah Roberson. Many nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.

Preceded in death beside her parents were two sons, Donald Eugene Cushard and David Allen Cushard; and one grandson, Daniel Cushard.

Graveside services will be Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m., Lewis County Memory Gardens Black Oak, with Brother David Hickerson officiating.

Family will serve as pallbearers for Patricia Ann Cushard.

Gaydos Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com

