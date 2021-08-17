MR. NICKERSON

August 17, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent

AUGUSTA — David Lee Nickerson, 75, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Reva J. Nickerson, who died May 30, 2018.

David was born on Oct. 24, 1945, in Bracken County, to his parents, the late Milburn Otis and Eva Jean (nee Wood) Nickerson.

He was self-employed, having owned the David Nickerson Construction Company for 40 years. He was also a member of the Local 698 Carpenters Union of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is survived by his son, Darrell Nickerson (Debbie Bryant) and his daughter, Angie Hargett (J.B.), all of Augusta. He also leaves behind one brother, Johnny Wayne Nickerson; three grandchildren, Molly Hargett, Max Hargett, and Shelby Nickerson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Mains and Kathy Hargett; his half-sister, Marcella Barr; and his sister-in-law, Sharon Nickerson.

No services are being planned at this time.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com

