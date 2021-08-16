MR. MCDOWELL

August 16, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. MCDOWELL

MR. MCDOWELL

AUGUSTA — “God saw the road was getting rough, the hill was hard to climb. He gently closed those loving eyes, and whispered “Peace be Thine.”

Gerry L. McDowell, 68, of Brooksville, joined our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. George Regional Hospital, Utah, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Gerry was born to the late Frank and Marcella Howard McDowell on Dec. 18, 1952.

He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired welder/pipefitter.

A beloved family man, he is survived by his wife, Donna White McDowell of 48 years; and four children, Janice (Craig) Mitchell of Hurricane, Utah; Geri (Jeremy) Mains of Augusta; Teri (Trent) Howard of Hoover, Ala., and Joshua McDowell of Columbus, Ohio. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Carl McDowell, Dennis McDowell and Travis McDowell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one child, and four grandchildren.

Gerry was an avid horse enthusiast and fisherman but will be remembered mostly for his passion for life, humor, generosity, willingness to help others and fierce love for his family.

Memorial service will be held at the St. Augustine Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with Mass to follow on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. A military service will be held after the Mass followed by a gathering in the St. Augustine School basement. All are invited.

No burial service will be held.

Special friends and honorary pallbearers are Gayle Fudge, Tom and Margie Bidenbender; pallbearers are Allen and Dean Howard, Garrett Remley, Noah Mitchell, Thomas, Joseph and Nicholas Mains, and Michael Schmidt.

The family asks that if you wish to send flowers you please go through Amy’s Blue Daisy in Augusta at 606-756-2821. She will coordinate flowers with the church.

In place of flowers, donations may be made in the form of Masses or to St. George Regional Jubilee House at http://giving.intermountainfoundation.org

Trending Recipes