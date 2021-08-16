MRS. HAILE

MAYSVILLE — Opal Branham Haile, 94, of Maysville and formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

She was born in Boyd County, on Sept.r 24, 1926, the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Scott Branham.

Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Edwin Haile who passed away in 1994; and by her two brothers, Curtis Branham and Turner Branham.

She is survived by her three children, Diana (Randy) Mason of Aberdeen, Ohio, Cindy McLean of Colorado, and Bryan Haile of Utah. She is also survived by one sister, Irene Frisby; six grandchildren, Daniel Mason, Ryan Mason, Eric Mason, Megan McLean, Alex McLean and Parker Haile; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Opal graduated from Boyd County High School and attended Eastern State College and Morehead State College. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Ashland, and volunteered for Hospice and Kings Daughters Hospital in her later years. Opal was an avid bowler and sports fan and she loved to watch the UK Wildcats, Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1811 Carter Avenue, Ashland, Ky. 41101 or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, Ky. 41101.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

