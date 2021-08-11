MR. HOUSH

August 11, 2021
MAYSVILLE — Gary Lee Housh, 73, of Maysville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Gary was the son of the late Earl and Mildred Housh.

He was born in Maysville, July 23, 1948.

Gary retired from Clyde’s Super Value.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra Crump (Kenny); two nieces, Angela Crump (Ron Washington) and Millie Crump (special friend Alicia Malone); his great-nephews, Trey Crump and Robert Clay; and great-niece, Allyssa Clay; his great-great-nephew Jakoby Clay; and great-great-nieces Collins Clay, Leiyonna, Laniah and Kami Crump.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-nephew Nathaniel Crump.

Services for Gary Lee Housh will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, with Pastor Gordon Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Clay, Trey Crump, Tom Applegate and Marty Mastin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Crump, Ron Washington, and Kirk Clarke.

Visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home Friday from 11a.m., until the hour of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Shepherd’s House Church, 209 East ThirdStreet, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

