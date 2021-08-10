MR. GOODING

FLEMINGSBURG — Kenneth “Kenny” Gooding, 63, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at The Christ Hospital.

Born in Maysville on Nov. 23, 1957, he was the son of the late Jesse V. Gooding and the late Maxine Arnold Gooding.

Known as “Paw,” he was the owner of S & K Sales & Services and A & L Homes, two businesses he co-owned with his wife, Linda. He was also a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Hamm Gooding; his son, Jonathan Gooding; his daughter, Amber Gooding and husband, Brandon; his granddaughter and “the light of his eye,” Jaylin Gooding. He is also survived by his siblings, Johnnie Gooding and wife, Kathy, Sharon Young and husband, Don, Patty Brock and husband, Rick; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Caudill officiating.

Kenny will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.

Pallbearers include Justin Porter, Brandon Williamson, Brandon Flowers, Scotty Dailey, Mike Bilbrey, Todd Hash, and Joey Flowers. Honorary pallbearers include Don Young, Johnnie Gooding, and Jesse Gibson.

Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Kenny to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

